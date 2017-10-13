Two babies dead with burn marks after unknown incident

(Photo: Jefferson Cochran/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police have confirmed that two toddlers are dead after a tragic - but unclear - incident at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Authorities told 11Alive that a mother arrived home to find two of her three children dead. The mother told police she had left the children in the care of a cousin.

Details of the incident are limited but authorities did say that the two children had burn marks - though they are still unsure how they died.

11Alive is working to gather more details about this developing story. Check back for details.

