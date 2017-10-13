WXIA
Close

Two babies dead with burn marks after unknown incident

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 3:03 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

ATLANTA -- Police have confirmed that two toddlers are dead after a tragic - but unclear - incident at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Authorities told 11Alive that a mother arrived home to find two of her three children dead. The mother told police she had left the children in the care of a cousin.

Details of the incident are limited but authorities did say that the two children had burn marks - though they are still unsure how they died.

11Alive is working to gather more details about this developing story. Check back for details.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories