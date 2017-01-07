Two charged with felony murder in Forsyth County death

Police lights.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- It started with a 911 call to report a body in a Forsyth County home. Now a man and a woman are under arrest for felony murder.

The body, identified as 35-year-old David Eric Guice, was found on Jan. 5 at an address on Odyssey Trail.

In a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they recalled a traffic stop and arrest that had been made a few days prior in the area.

As deputies investigated, they found that the records showed that the woman arrested lived at the address where the body was found.

With help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office processed the scene and came up with more than one home in Hall County and another in Forsyth County.

With help from Hall County SWAT officers, officers executed search warrants for two people and search warrants for three homes.

The end results were the arrests of 32-year-old Tonya Tidwell and 29-year-old Ryan Spark both for aggravated assault and felony murder.

No other details have been released about the circumstances of Guice’s death and officials said that the investigation is ongoing.

