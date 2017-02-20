Two Dougasville students charged with threatening school on social media

THINKSTOCK

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga – Two students were arrested and charged on Friday with making terroristic threats against Alexander High School on social media.

According to a spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, the school’s resource officer was notified of the threat around 2:30 pm.

Police said n investigation found the threats were made by two juveniles who attend the school.

“Both suspects were arrested and charged with felony terroristic threats against a school,” said police in a statement.

Principal Nathan Hand said he views the infraction as a disruption and inappropriate behavior.

“The two students used poor judgment and we will use the incident as a learning opportunity for the two students as well as our entire school community on the unintended consequences of inappropriate posts on social media,” said Hand. "The safety of our students is our No. 1 priority.”

