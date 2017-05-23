WXIA
Two injured in gun battle outside Gwinnett shopping center

Tim Darnell , WXIA 2:30 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga – Two people were injured in a gunfire exchange outside a Gwinnett County shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at 850 Dogwood Road in Lawrenceville in the Five Forks Village shopping center.

The victims are being treated at the Eastside Medical Center for minor gunshot wounds.

Police are still working to determine what happened. No one is in custody at this time.

