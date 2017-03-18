WXIA

FULTON COUNTY, Ga – State law enforcement officials have taken over the investigation of a Fulton County officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning in College Park.

Two scenes are under investigation, both about a mile apart from each other; one at a McDonald’s and the other at a nearby piano bar. No details have been released if the two incidents are related.

No word yet as to any victims or officer injuries, nor the details of either incident. The cases are now being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

PHOTOS: Saturday morning shootings in south Fulton County

© 2017 WXIA-TV