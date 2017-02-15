WXIA
Two shot at Cobb County apartment

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 9:04 PM. EST February 15, 2017

MABLETON, Ga. -- Cobb County police confirm two injuries in an apartment shooting outside of Mableton, Ga. 

Cobb County police spokesperson Alicia Chilton said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Windwood Apartments in the 6900 block of Shenandoah Trail. Details are still limited but police said the two victims were taken to separate hospitals - Grady Memorial Hospital and Atlanta Medical Center.

We've learned that one of the victims has died and that a "person of interest" is in custody.

As of 9 p.m., the investigation on the scene was still active. 11Alive has a crew at the location gathering more details. Check back for updates.

