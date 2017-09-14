Two women facing murder charges in death of 74-year-old man; third arrest expected

(Photo: Bartow County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- Bartow County authorities have arrested two young women in the death of a 74-year-old, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The news comes after an investigation into the death of James Edward Stephens whose body was found on Aug. 27 at a residence on Country Lane. However, When police arrived they determined that Stephens had been dead for some time and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was soon called in to help investigate.

Eventually, a medical examiner's report revealed that Stephens died from blunt force injuries. After weeks of investigation, investigators arrested 19-year-old Rachel Savannah Ridley of Cartersville, Georgia on Sept. 8. Then, on Wednesday, investigators arrested another Cartersville resident, 20-year-old Keisha Rena Cone.

Both are now facing charges of murder and armed robbery in connection with Stephens' death, however, a third arrest is also expected and the investigation is still open.

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the case to call their investigations division at 770-382-5050 Ext. 6030.

