Patrick Mcelroy booking photo from Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office.

ATHENS-CLARKE, Ga. -- A man linked to burglary, larceny and peeping Tom cases was arrested by Athens-Clarke Police.

On Sept. 29, police were able to tie Patrick Mcelroy, 30, to peeping Tom and burglary crimes that occurred in April from video surveillance.

Since the arrest, detectives were also able to link him to four additional peeping Tom cases, 16 more burglary cases and five larceny thefts.

Police said the majority of these crimes targeted UGA sorority members. Police also said some cases go as far back as 2013 and detectives believe the more recent cases stem from Mcelroy working as an Uber driver.

Detectives are having some difficulty finding the owners of recovered property and believe that there are more victims.

Anyone who believes that they might have been one of Mcelroy's should contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

