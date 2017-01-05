Understanding how teens fit into gas station crime spike

A series of carjackings has a south Fulton community on edge. IMAGE WXIA

ATLANTA -- It happened on South Cobb Drive - not in south Fulton but south Cobb.

“Back to the actual scene of the crime,” Afred White said.

He was going back to the scene where he was a victim of car theft. White remembers when the crime spike at gas stations arrived at his car door.

“Got out of my automobile … did not lock the door,” he said. “ “Turned around and my car was being driven off the premises.”

Police found it 20 miles away, in East Point, burglarized and vandalized with bullet holes. But what stood out to Alfred was learning those responsible were teenagers.

“Who’s leading our children? Our young people?” he questioned. “We need to get to the source of the problem, and the source of the problem is going to take us all the way back to home.”

As the problem moves on to south Fulton County, Gary Davis mentors hundreds who struggle at home. His Next Step Boys Academy runs, he says, on a budget of zero. And when county officials, Wednesday, proposed solutions to that gas station crime spike - ones that focused more on the crimes than those responsible - Davis was concerned.

“This is a Band-Aid, and these young men are in a situation where they need more than a Band-Aid,” he said. “They need surgery.”

He is already talking with elementary school kids who already know about gangs.

“They start doing things at an early age that’s illegal,” Davis said. “It may be a game to them … and an issue or problem for us.”

Davis and others hope county officials use this moment to provide more support for those at-risk. White agrees.

“This location kind of blew me away too,” White said.

He lives in south Fulton County but he knows what happened in South Cobb.

“It’s all over town,” White said. “As a matter of fact, that’s the key point: It’s all over town.”

Among the proposals on the table is a request by Commissioner Marvin Arrington for $2 million to support a mentorship and summer jobs programs. Arrington mentioned Gary Davis by name. The board of commissioners has 2 weeks to develop a plan and finalize its budget.

