U.S. Marshals help nab Gilmer County suspect

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. -- A convicted felon is back in jail after several agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, tracked him down following a violent crime in Gilmer County earlier in March.

Authorities were searching for 51-year-old Richard Edmond Fields after what the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office described as a "domestic related incident" on the evening of March 19.

For days, members of the sheriff's office tracked Fields with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit.

He was finally caught on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. Fields now faces charges of home invasion, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, battery, burglary, pointing a gun at another, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities have released few details on what actually happened during the original crime but believe that the victims knew him and that the crime was not random.

