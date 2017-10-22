Utah mom wanted in death of 13-day-old baby arrested in Ga.

(Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A Utah mom wanted in the death of her 13-day-old baby boy was arrested in Georgia, Sunday, officials confirm.

According to 11Alive's NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City, Maria Elena Sullivan, 26, and Dylan James Kitzmiller, 21, were charged with murder, first-degree felony, and three counts of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Kitzmiller was arrested over the weekend in Utah. Sullivan was arrested by authorities nearly 1,800 miles away in Cherokee County. It's unclear why the woman was in Georgia.

According to KSL, the baby boy was born healthy on Sept. 4 and was living with Kitzmiller and Sullivan in the basement of one of the 21-year-old man's relatives. Weeks later, on Sept. 17, emergency responders were called to the scene because the infant was in "full arrest," charges state. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

But police and medical crews noted "bruising around the infant's eyes" and other severe injuries. Sullivan told detectives that Kitzmiller was often high on heroin and abusive to the baby, according to documents, and she admitted that both used heroin the day of the baby's death.

Sullivan told police she called a friend the night the child died, asking for a way to escape abuse of her and her baby. However, prosecutors noted that she continued to leave the child in Kitzmiller's care and "never sought medical care."

An autopsy showed the infant was underweight at his death and listed he had a fractured arm, a broken rib and an injured spinal cord. A cause of death was ruled to be severe brain injuries from swelling.

