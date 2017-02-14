Victim: Marijuana stolen during home invasion

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Athens-Clarke Police officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Ruth Drive for a home invasion on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m.

Police said the victim stated three males kicked in his door, entered the home armed with a AR-style rifle and stole his XBOX, PlayStation 4, $100 worth of marijuana and his cell phone.

The victim told police that the intruders, described as African-American, were inside the home for about five minutes before they left. One of them was wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

WXIA