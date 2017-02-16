Victims identified in Cobb County apartment shooting

MABLETON, Ga. -- Authorities have identified two men shot and killed at a Cobb County apartment complex late Wednesday evening.

Police said that the two victims were found by responding officers around 7 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Shenandoah Trail.

The victims, later identified as 26-year-old Deandre Brooks and 28-year-old Roderick Foster, were taken to area hospitals but were later pronounced dead. Authorities said both victims were from Montgomery, Ala.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and no details on a motive or suspects has been released.

(© 2017 WXIA)