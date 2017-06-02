Man dies from injuries following February shooting

Police lights.

MABLETON, Ga. -- Police said a 22-year old man has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in a February shooting incident.

Jeremie Brown of Atlanta, Georgia died Friday morning, according to police.

Cobb County Police Department continues to investigate this homicide and aggravated assault crime and anyone with information about it is asked to call (770) 499-3945.

According to investigators, the Cobb County Emergency Communications Center dispatched uniform officers from Zone 2 to the Upland Townhomes in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and no details on a motive or suspects has been released.

© 2017 WXIA-TV