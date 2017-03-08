Wanted coach arrested, charged with 260+ counts of sex abuse

Ron Gorman, 51, was charged with more than 260 counts related to alleged repeated sexual assault of a teen victim out of Pennsylvania. He was picked up in Cobb County. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A wrestling coach wanted out of Pennsylvania for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior between a minor has been picked up in Cobb County Georgia, authorities confirm.

A March 3 criminal complaint from Pennsylvania cites 51-year-old Ron Gorman for a number of felony charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with minor, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

According to the criminal complaint, Gorman had sexual contact with the victim on a weekly basis over the course of several years, beginning when the victim was just 10 or 11 years old. The alleged abuse happened at Gorman’s house, another Pennsylvania residence and at other out-of-state locations – including in Tennessee and here in Georgia. The contact, according to the victim, would happen when Gorman’s wife was not around or when the coach’s family was asleep.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that he had a poor home life and was taken in by Gorman. The complaint stated the victim “felt pressured to into committing and receiving the sexual acts” and wanted to be part of Gorman's family, so “he let it happen.”

Through the years, Gorman allegedly used Facebook to communicate with the victim on occasion and would asked the victim to delete sexually explicit text messages. Gorman would also allegedly buy his victim things, give him money to pay bills and rent and ask for the victim not to tell anyone. The alleged abuse finally ended when the victim, then 15-years-old, told Gorman he didn't want it to continue.

Authorities were finally able to get enough information to arrest Gorman for the alleged crimes after they set up a plan to record a call between him and the victim, now 20-years-old. Based off that call, they were able to issue a warrant for Gorman.

He was charged with more than 260 counts related to the alleged repeated sexual assault incidents.

