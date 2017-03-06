Wanted felon charged in head-on Barrow County collision

ATHENS, Ga. -- A woman and her husband are grieving the loss of their unborn baby, killed in a head-on collision.

The driver charged with causing the collision and DUI was a fleeing felon.

The victim and the suspect are both recovering at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

The incident happened this past Thursday on Georgia Highway 82 about 10 miles east of Winder.

Barrow County sheriff’s deputies were chasing a fugitive, Aubrey Franklin Arnold, 36. They said Arnold drove into oncoming traffic and his pickup truck slammed, head-on, into a Kia, driven by Nichole Faith Allen, 27.

Allen was severely injured. She was also 18 weeks pregnant and lost her baby.

“This guy defines recidivist,” said Sheriff Jud Smith of Arnold. “He should have been in jail.”

Smith said Arnold was wanted in two counties for felony probation violations. In neighboring Jackson County, in 2006, Arnold was sentenced to 10 years probation for theft, one year probation for battery, and was fined for reckless driving.

In Barrow County in 2014, Arnold was sentenced to 15 months probation for possession of meth with intent to distribute, and 12 months probation for obstruction of a police officer.

At some point, Smith said Arnold violated his probation when they spotted him last week in his pickup.

Allen owned a candle shop in Winder, and she and her husband were looking forward to the birth of their first baby.

“The young lady asked, what did I do wrong?” Smith said. “She didn’t do anything wrong. You explain that the system sometimes fails us. Mr. Arnold needed to be in jail.”

Arnold is under 24-hour guard. He is now charged with DUI, aggravated assault on a law officer, and feticide by vehicle.

