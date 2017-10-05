Wanted man arrested after chase yields drug bust with 'pink powder'

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- A tip led deputies to a man named Jimmy Parks who had two felony violation of probation warrants out of Coweta County on Tuesday morning. And along with him they found several drugs and a mysterious pink powder.

The deputy found Parks, 39, of Newnan, traveling in a Ford Edge SUV on Poplar Road around 1:46 p.m. Deputies also received information that Parks had drugs in his possession and was traveling with a woman named Traci Smith.

Around the area of Poplar and Bypass roads, the deputy attempted a traffic stop with blue lights on, but Parks kept driving.

Moments later, the deputy said Parks pulled over, but quickly drove off again. The deputy tried to PIT maneuver the vehicle, but it didn’t work. The chase continued, turning right on Lower Fayetteville Road, then onto Newnan Crossing Boulevard. The deputy attempted another PIT maneuver and succeeded.

Parks jumped out of the SUV and ran away. Another deputy chase him down a steep embankment and ended up inside of a concrete culvert. The deputy deployed his X-26 Taser, but said Parks still resisted arrest.

A second deputy arrived and deployed his taser allowing deputies to get his hands behind his back to make an arrest.

After an area search, deputies found a bag with suspected methamphetamine, 10 bags of suspected marijuana and a plastic bag containing an unidentified pink powder. He is charged with feeling and attempting to elude an officer, driving while unlicensed, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration and reckless driving.





South, 30, of Sharpsburg, Ga., was placed under arrest and charged with hindering apprehension for allowing Parks to live at her home and drive her vehicle.

