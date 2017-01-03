Julia McTure was found dead in her Atlanta apartment when her 9-year-old grandson woke up to use the restroom, according to family.

ATLANTA – Police discuss details about grandmother's possible strangulation death.

Saturday morning, Forty-seven-year-old Julia McTure was found by her 9-year-old grandson in their Hollywood Road apartment.

She was dead, with signs she had been strangled.

PHOTOS | 47-year-old Julia McTure

He is now in the care of another family member and police are looking for a suspect. While police have not made any arrests, the family believes they know who raped and killed her mother. They suspect two acquaintances who had been at the home earlier in the day.

Her family spoke with 11Alive, hear what they had to say: http://on.11alive.com/2hMvhTZ

(© 2017 WXIA)