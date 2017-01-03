WXIA
Police look at several suspects in grandmother's strangulation death

Julie Wolfe, Kaitlyn Ross and Jessica Noll, WXIA 1:17 PM. EST January 03, 2017

ATLANTA – Police discuss details about grandmother's possible strangulation death. 

Saturday morning,  Forty-seven-year-old Julia McTure was found by her 9-year-old grandson in their Hollywood Road apartment.

She was dead, with signs she had been strangled. 

He is now in the care of another family member and police are looking for a suspect. While police have not made any arrests,  the family believes they know who raped and killed her mother. They suspect two acquaintances who had been at the home earlier in the day. 

