Watch: Looters wade through flooded store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department hope someone will recognize one of several looters caught on video swarming a beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey.

Surveillance video shows suspects going into the store, which was flooded, multiple times during the nighttime hours of Aug. 29.

Houston police say The Supreme Beauty Supply at 4702 Lockwood was targeted by “several unknown male suspects who drove up to the business in flooded streets, pried open the front door, and then began to remove items from within the store.”

Photos: Suspects wanted for looting during Harvey

The first suspects on the scene arrived in a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. They loaded up merchandise and then fled. They are believed to be tied to a burglary at a nearby liquor store as well in the 4900 block of Lockwood.

Shortly after, two male suspects unrelated to the first beauty store incident pulled up to the same business in a stolen boat and also began to remove items from within the business.

One of the suspects was later identified as Markeith Whiting and is currently wanted in the case for burglary of building through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

But the crime didn’t end there. Police say throughout the night and into the next day, several individuals can been seen on surveillance cameras as they help themselves into the business and take items from within the store.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Burglary at 713 308-0900 if you have any information.

© 2017 KHOU-TV