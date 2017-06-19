What happened at the end of that big police chase Sunday night?

Police chased this stolen car through 10 different cities across Southern California on Sunday, June 18, 2017 (NBC/KNBC) (Photo: WXIA)

On Sunday night, 11Alive.com viewers were engrossed in a car chase from southern California along several freeways. Unfortunately, we lost the feed before the conclusion of the chase.

We learned Monday afternoon from our Los Angeles sister station, KNBC, that the chase went on for more than 2 1/2 hours on a number of freeways and surface streets after it started in Costa Mesa, Calif., and winding its way through more than 10 different cities across southern California.

Police said the chase finally ended when the suspect left the freeway and ended up on a dead-end road, and got stuck in an ice plant.

California Highway Patrol officers broke a window on the stolen car the suspect was driving but the threat of a K-9 being released was finally enough for the suspect to surrender.

Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez, was arrested and charged with felony evading, resisting arrest, possession of opiates and possession of a stolen vehicle. In addition, Rodriguez had an outstanding arrest warrant in Orange County.

KNBC contributed to this report.

