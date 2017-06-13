What we know about the escaped Putnam Co. prisoners accused of killing prison guards

Ricky Debose is one of the inmates on the run after allegedly shooting and killing two prison guards.

The two state prisoners who overpowered two Georgia State Correctional Officers driving a transport bus early Tuesday morning before killing them and escaping have a checkered past.

Donnie Rowe, the older of the two escaped prisoners, has the more violent history. Born in 1973, Rowe was being held for life without the possibility of parole for multiple armed robbery convictions in Bibb County from October 2001. He was also convicted on multiple aggravated assault charges and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Donnie Russell Rowe

Ricky Dubose was born in 1993 and was also being held on a single armed robbery conviction from 2014, along with multiple convictions for credit card fraud, financial identity fraud, theft by taking, burglary, robbery and a single conviction for entering a vehicle. He was eligible for release in September of 2034.

He was a part of the Ghostface Gangsters when he was on the outside and is a member of the Aryan gang in prison, according to authorities.

Ricky Dubose

Oconee County released an updated mug shot of Dubose showing multiple face tattoos including crown tattoos over both eyebrows, a massive neck tattoo running from beneath his chin to his shirt line and another behind his right ear.

Both men were being held at Baldwin State Prison in Milledgeville, just one county over from where they escaped in Putnam County.

The FBI released a wanted poster because both of the men are now wanted for homicide in the guards' deaths.

