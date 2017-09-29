What we know about man captured in Polk Co. officer shootings

Seth Brandon Spangler (Georgia Bureau of Investigations)

POLK COUNTY, Ga. – Records indicate a criminal past for the suspect captured in connection with shooting two Polk County officers, that fatally wounded one.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert for Seth Brandon Spangler, who, according to Tennessee and Georgia Departments of Corrections, has a history of running and drug possession—most recently, a methamphetamine possession charge in 2015 in Georgia.

However, in 2014 and 2008, records show that he fled to Chattanooga, Tenn., from Georgia and was arrested as a fugitive. Once again, he was on the lam Friday, and considered armed and dangerous.

Several area agencies, including the Polk County Police, Polk County Sheriff, Cedartown Police and the GBI, searched for the suspect, who a Polk County Police officer said was connected to the shooting that killed a female police detective earlier on Friday. A bullet also struck a male police officer's bulletproof vest; he survived.

Spangler, who was on the run near Santa Claus Road in Cedartown, Ga., was captured just before 3 p.m, according to the GBI.

