Who are the people arrested for Monday's violence at Georgia Tech?

ATLANTA - Three people were arrested during Monday night's protests at Georgia Tech. But who are they, and are they connected with the university?

The protests came after a campus memorial vigil for Scout Schultz, a fourth-year engineer student who was shot and killed over the weekend by a Georgia Tech police officer.

The three were booked into the Fulton County Jail and are awaiting their first appearance before a judge on Wednesday morning: Vincent Castellenti, Jacob Wilson and Cassandra Monden.

Classmates who did not want to go on camera say Monden is an active member of the LGBT community on campus and that she is known for being an advocate.

Vincent Castillenti is not a Georgia Tech student and has never been enrolled there. He is facing four charges -- two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence. Castillenti had been arrested 10 years ago in Florida for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

We have also found reports that Castillenti attended the Occupy Atlanta protests here five years ago.

Jacob Wilson, the third person arrested, faces two counts of assaulting an officer and three counts of criminal trespass.

We are awaiting confirmation from a Georgia Tech spokesperson as to whether or not Wilson is enrolled or not.

