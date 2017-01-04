Latigra Heath (Photo: Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A South Carolina mother was arrested after police said she exposed herself to a group of men, in front of her children.

On New Year’s Day, officers were called to Gaston BarberShop on Saluda Street in Rock Hill, S.C., in reference to an anonymous tip that a woman was wearing a red nightgown, exposing herself to several men.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Latigra Charell Ervin Heath and a man inside the barbershop. Police said that Heath told officers she was being paid to clean the barbershop while wearing lingerie. Officers advised Heath to stop, because her children, and people outside the business, were able to see her.

An hour later, officers received another call in reference to a female stripping outside the store. When officers arrived, they found Heath inside the barbershop wearing the same lingerie with her breasts exposed. Officers saw her four children, ranging in ages 3 to 10 years old, come from another room and walk into the room with their mother.

A man walked into the room, and officers said they could hear him asking, “Where’s that gun?” He was seen throwing stuff throughout the room and police said the man threatened to shoot if the door was opened.

A standoff ensued to get the man out of the building. Rock Hill’s SWAT unit was called in and they removed the man and took him into custody due to his erratic behavior. Police said no firearms were located at the scene.

Heath has been charged with one count of indecent exposure and four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

