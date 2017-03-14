Woman admits killing by liquid silicone injections

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA, Ga – A woman has pled guilty to killing another woman by injecting her with liquid silicone.

According to the Atlanta U.S. attorney’s office, Deanna Roberts also has pled guilty to four felony counts of possessing, transporting, and illegally injecting persons with liquid silicone, as well as other related charges.

One of Roberts' victims died about 36 hours after the injection when the silicone went to her lungs, heart, brain, and other organs, in November 2015.

“Roberts admitted that she caused the death of one person by injecting her with liquid silicone, and that she also injected liquid silicone into multiple other people, putting their lives at considerable risk,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “Before undergoing any type of medical procedure, patients should ensure they have consulted a licensed medical provider who is qualified to provide care.”

Horn said Roberts purchased at least 178 gallons of liquid silicone between April 2004 and December 2015, a substance strictly regulated by the FDA. Roberts claimed she intended to supply the silicone to a customer for use in lubricating medical equipment.

Roberts falsely claimed to her victims that she was a licensed medical practitioner.

