Woman arrested for murder after an argument in Newton Co.

NEWTON, Ga. - An argument led to one man being killed and a woman arrested in Newton County.

Police said 24-year-old Jon Trevor Townley got into an argument with another man at a home on the 100 block of Sunflower Lane around 2 a.m. Tuesday. During the argument, police said Rita Dugar, fired a shot in the direction of Townley striking him.

Officers found him bleeding in the yard when they arrived. Townley was pronounce dead at the hospital.

Dugar was arrested at the scene. The 26-year-old is charged with murder.

An autopsy report for Townley is pending.

