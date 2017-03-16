BUFORD, GA - BUFORD, Ga. -- The Gwinnett County Police Department Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit is searching for a woman accused of multiple identity theft transactions.

The woman opened up multiple lines of credit at Belk, Von Maur, TJMaxx and Target in the Buford area. She also made purchases at a Kohl's on West Liddell Road and on a Comcast website using a woman's name from Atlanta.

The victim found out about these transactions after a collections company called her due to non-payment. The estimated total the thief used was over $9,000.

The police are asking for the public's help in identifying this woman.

If you have any information, contact Gwinnett County Police at (770) 513-5300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text a tip to "Crimes" (274637). Any information leading to an arrest can receive an award of up to $2,000.

