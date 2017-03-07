Woman's body found in Forsyth Co. home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was found dead inside a home in the Wyndham Park subdivision in southeast Forsyth County around 6:42 Monday evening.

Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies said when they arrived to the scene, they encountered a suspicious male walking with what appeared to be blood on his shirt. After further investigating, they found a woman's body at the male's home.

The crime scene is being processed and we're working to gather more details.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA