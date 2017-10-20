Women airlifted after hitting motorist while running from the law

(Photo: Dade County Sheriff's Office)

Two women will be facing charges when they leave the hospital after northwest Georgia police said they caused an accident while on the run.

Around noon on Friday, Dade County deputies and detectives were in in the process of investigating - and recovering - a stolen vehicle when another vehicle passed by.

Authorities believed one person inside that vehicle was a suspect so a deputy attempted to stop them - but that didn't work. Officials said the suspect immediately began to flee but didn't get far. While trying to turn south onto Highway 11 from Sarah Chapel Road, the getaway vehicle slammed into an oncoming vehicle before falling down an embankment.

It took a while, but emergency crews were finally able to cut two women out of the tangled wreckage. The driver was airlifted to Erlanger and the passenger was taken by ambulance. Fortunately, the driver they hit is OK and didn't need medical treatment.

The bad news will likely continue for the two occupants of the getaway vehicle when they get out of the hospital since charges are pending for both with warrants already obtained.

That's in no small part because that wrecked car they tried to escape in was also listed as stolen.

