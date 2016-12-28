Youth pastor arrested for statutory rape, molesting teen girl

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Gwinnett County Police have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Kelley for his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Kelley, a youth pastor at New Bridges Church in Lawrenceville, Ga., began a relationship with the teenager when he was her counselor in December 2015.

Police said this summer, that relationship turned sexual, and took place at the church and in parks in throughout Gwinnett County.

On Dec. 26, the victim snuck out of her house to be with Kelley and had a nervous breakdown when she suspected her parents would find out about the relationship, police said. She was taken to the hospital as a result. That’s when, police said, her parents uncovered the relationship that she was having with Kelley.

The next day, Kelley met with the pastoral staff at New Bridges Church and also told them about the relationship. They called the police and Kelley was arrested.

He is being held without bond, charged with child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, or if there is a need to report a separate incident, please contact the Special Victims Unit at (770) 513-5300.

