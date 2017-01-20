Daycare owner sentenced after child injured in her care

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A former DeKalb County daycare provider convicted of critically injuring a child in her care has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

On Jan. 13, jurors convicted Evelyn Bruce-Mighty, owner of Angela's Little Daycare in Lithonia, of aggravated battery and cruelty to children charges.

Nearly three years ago, a 16-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital from the daycare after suffering trauma to the head. The child underwent emergency brain surgery and was comatose for more than a month.

Medical experts testified his injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma often associated with falls from great heights and shaken baby syndrome.

The victim, now 4, survived his injuries, but still suffers from a host of medical issues.

