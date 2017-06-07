DC bars host Comey watch parties in most DC move ever

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY / WUSA9) - Bars in the District of Columbia are about to do the most D.C. thing imaginable—host watch parties for patrons to see James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

Shaw's Tavern will open 9:30 a.m. Thursday, half an hour before the ex-FBI director is set to testify for the Senate Intelligence Committee. All five of the bar's TVs will be turned to the hearing, during which Comey is expected to reveal more about his interactions with President Trump.

"Come on... you know you want to watch the drama unfold this Thursday," the bar wrote on its Facebook page.

RELATED: Ex-FBI director Comey to testify June 8 before Senate committee

In honor of the hearing, Shaw's Tavern will offer $5 Russian vodka flavors and $10 "FBI" sandwiches. (Just like we still don't know what "covfefe" meant, we also don't know what is in these sandwiches.)

"Grab your friends, grab a drink and let's COVFEFE!" the bar wrote.

Duffy’s Irish Pub will switch all of its TVs from sports to the “James Comey Show”—with the “SOUND ON!” the bar wrote on Facebook.

The pub on Vermont Street NW near Howard is opening at 10 a.m. and offering a Covfefe cocktail (of course). When asked what’s in it Duffy’s wrote, “It is like drinking the Kool Aid but only a small group of people know what's in it.”

On top of the cocktails, you can live tweet to your heart’s content using the pub’s free WiFi.

RELATED: 4 other times Comey starred in unusual public dramas

Not far from where Comey will be testifying, The Partisan will host its own gathering—no matter which side of the aisle you’re on.

The restaurant on D Street NW is just blocks away from the Capitol and the Hart Senate Office Building. It’s opening early at 10 a.m. and will have the hearing’s sound on full blast.

USA Today / WUSA9