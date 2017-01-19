Deadly high-speed chase kills three

Banks Co. Sheriff's Office

An overnight high-speed chase ended in death.

Banks County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing a silver Chrysler 200 driving aggressively and recklessly on I-85 S around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver didn't stop and sped toward Jackson Co. at speeds exceeding 90 mph, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The deputy tried to initiate the traffic stop but the car lost control while trying to exit in Jackson County at exit 147.

"While negotiating a curve the vehicle left the roadway, struck a road sign and a tree," Georgia State Patrol said in a release.

The driver, the front seat passenger and one back seat passenger were killed in the crash. They were identified as Rebeccan Toneya Mack, the 21-year-old driver, Clifton Gordon, the 23-year-old front passenger and Jamarkeiz Jenkins, the 29-year-old backseat passenger.

Two other back seat passengers were injured and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. They were identified as Zaire Lamond Hewins, the 22-year-old backseat passenger and Chrishanique Yeargin, the 22-year-old passenger.

Their conditions are unknown. All passengers were from either Greenville or Mauldin South Carolina.

Alcohol and drugs were located in the vehicle, according to Banks County deputies but the Georgia State Patrol has not determined if they contributed to the crash.

GSP said Mack could possibly have a failure to appear warrant on a shoplifting charge out of Lilburn, Ga.

