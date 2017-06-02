Decomposing body found in Walmart parking lot

File photo (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Palm Bay police identified a Maryland man as the dead person found in a car parking at WalMart on Thursday.

Nicolis Giovani Mangano, 24, of Gaithersberg, Maryland, may have died in the car four days before he was discovered by an employee in the Malabar Road store's parking lot, officers said. His decomposed body was in a two-door Honda Civic.

An autopsy was being conducted on Magano. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

This is the fourth time in less than three years a dead body has been found in a Walmart lot or in the lot of a shopping center with a Walmart in Brevard County.

West Melbourne police responded to find a dead woman in a minivan parked at the Palm Bay Road Walmart in November. The first was a man found in an SUV at the Viera Walmart in March 2015.

In July 2015, the body of a deceased man in a sedan was found in the shopping center at A1A and the Eau Gallie causeway that includes a Walmart .

Nicolis Magano (Photo: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY PALM BAY POLICE)

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved