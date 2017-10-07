Delta Air Lines Cancels Flights Ahead of Hurricane Nate

A Delta Air Lines flight takes off at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines has announced they have canceled four flights on Saturday and another six on Sunday as Hurricane Nate heads towards the gulf coast.

Those flights were scheduled to go from Atlanta to different cities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Pensacola Airport in Florida has issued a statement on their website announcing they will close at 6 p.m. Saturday until Monday when the storm is expected to clear.

Delta is also reporting that Mobile Regional Airport in Alabama is closing from 4 p.m. Saturday until Sunday afternoon.

Twelve cities along the Gulf Coast, in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida now are eligible for the Delta Severe Weather Waiver.

"That waiver allows customers to make one-time changes to their itinerary without incurring a fee," said Delta Spokesperson Michael Thomas.

To check your flights go to their website delta.com for the latest updates.

