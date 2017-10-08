Delta only canceled a few flights due to Nate

A Delta Air Lines flight takes off at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines says only a handful of flights were canceled as a result of now-Tropical Depression Nate.

In Florida, Pensacola Airport Authority closed the airport at 7 pm Saturday, but reopened Sunday, ahead of schedule. Mobile closed their airport at about 4 pm Saturday, but they were also able to reopen on Sunday.

Delta had planned to operate inbound flights to Pensacola, but due to TSA staffing limitations, outbound flights were not able to carry any passengers.

The carrier has extended a severe weather waiver to include 12 cities along the Gulf Coast and inland in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. For details, travelers are invited to visit Delta.com.

