Denver Zoo quietly welcomes newborn giraffe

DENVER - While the world’s attention was glued to a live stream of a pregnant giraffe in New York, another miracle was happening away from prying eyes closer to home.

Dobby, a male giraffe, was born at 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Denver Zoo. His mom, Kipele, was able to give birth in privacy -- sans viral live stream.

The zoo says they didn’t know until recently that Kipele was pregnant – in fact, she was on birth control!

Dobby was born standing at 5 feet tall and weighing 73 pounds – both small figures for a newborn giraffe. While he wasn’t initially nursing for the first few hours of his life, thanks to the care of zoo staff, he now is.

“We are feeling good about his health,” Brian Aucone, the Denver Zoo senior vice president for Animal Care and Conservation, said in a news release.

You can’t see Dobby or Kipele quite yet. They’re bonding at the zoo’s giraffe building, which will remain closed for a while so the mother and son can enjoy some peace and quiet.

If you’ve been to the Denver Zoo, you’ve probably seen Kipele.

She was born at the zoo in 1993, and is the oldest of the giraffes. Dikembe, Dobby’s father, was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs in 1993, and has been at the Denver Zoo since 1996.

Dobby is the first giraffe born at the Denver Zoo since 2010. During the first two years of his life, he’ll grow to be almost 12 feet tall – and could grow to 17 feet!

Welcome to the world, Dobby! And congratulations, Kipele!

