Deputies: Kidnapping suspect texted photo of child to mother

Dontavious Contrell Rucker (Photo: Banks County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. -- A mother has been reunited with her 6-year-old child after police say her former fiancé kidnapped the child from school.

Banks County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Golden Pantry in Homer at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon getting a report of a possible kidnapping.

When deputies arrived to the scene, a woman told deputies her fiancé, Dontavious Contrell Rucker, from Commerce, had picked up her child from school without permission, even though he is not a legal guardian. She then showed deputies a text message that Rucker sent to her showing that he had her child.

The woman, who hasn’t been named, told deputies that she and Rucker had recently separated and that she refused to talk to him. She also said she had forgotten to remove Rucker from the pickup permission list at the child’s school.

Officials gathered information on Rucker’s vehicle and sent it out to surrounding agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the specifics on Rucker and the missing child. Within an hour, deputies were able to find Rucker and the child at a home in Jefferson. They were able to reunite the child to the mother unharmed.

Authorities arrested Rucker and charged him with Kidnapping. He’s being held in the Banks County Detention Center.

