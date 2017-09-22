Despite Irma, Atlanta's tree canopy needs protection

While some neighborhoods continue clearing away trees that were brought down by Hurricane Irma, Trees Atlanta wants to focus on protecting the city's tree canopy.

Greg Levine, co-executive director of Trees Atlanta, is leading today’s Atlanta Canopy Conference, which will focus on effective tree protection policies and strategies.

He said the vast majority of trees in metro Atlanta stood strong against Irma’s powerful winds.

He wants people to focus on all the good they do.

“Trees support wildlife, clean the air, cool the city, make sidewalks walkable," Levine told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie. "All those benefits you can’t negate because you're worried about a tree falling. You take the best precautions you can.”

Trees Atlanta is a nationally recognized non-profit citizens' group that protects and improves Atlanta’s urban forest by planting, conserving, and educating.

The organization put together a FAQ list after Hurricane Irma hit.

“You just want to reduce the threat,” Levine added.

Levine said homeowners should watch for the following and consult with a certified arborist:

A tree with a new or noticeable lean Dead or dying dying limbs where the leaves are stripped bare or discolored Big cracks in limbs or the trunks of trees Mushroom growing around the base

If you live in Atlanta, you usually have to wait five days to get a city permit to take down a tree.

But if it’s considered dangerous, you can document it and take it down right away.



