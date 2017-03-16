(Photo: Twitter)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A five-story apartment building that was still under construction in Raleigh, N.C. became consumed in flames, Thursday night. Now crews are working to get the fire under control as it spreads to nearby buildings.

Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD — Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017

NBC affiliate WRAL reports that the fire was four-alarm and that it spread to another high-rise and nearby roofs by about 10:30 p.m. Officials are unsure if anyone is trapped inside the other buildings but nearby buildings have already been evacuated.

Avoid the downtown area surrounding North Street, West Street and Harrington. Raleigh Fire and Police responding to fire. — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) March 17, 2017

WRAL is updating this story as more details become available.

