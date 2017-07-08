DEVELOPING: Person struck by train in Atlanta

(Photo: Ryan Kruger/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police confirm that they are responding after a person was apparently struck by a train in Atlanta, Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at the track near Lee and West Whitehall streets in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police spokesperson Lisa Bender said that the accident investigation unit has been called to the scene.

Police have not released the condition of the victim or what type of train was involved in the crash. Check back for updates as they become available.

