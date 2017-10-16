Diary leads to man's arrest on child molestation charges

PAULDING COUNTY, GA - A man has been arrested and extradited back to North Dakota after his diary filled with alleged child molestation details was turned into authorities.

That diary turned into investigators was reportedly torn up and taped back together. Officials say the book contained multiple occasions of 31-year-old Timothy Sprenger molesting children age 6 months to 2 years old.

Investigators said they found two victims described in the book from years past in North Dakota, who are now 12 years old.

Sprenger reportedly confessed to investigators after being taken into custody in Paulding County.

"As a result of the interview, Detectives did not obtain any information regarding any incidents possibly occurring in Paulding County or the State of Georgia," says the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Transported back to North Dakota, Sprenger has been arraigned and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond in Ward County.

