Khadayjah Hester IMAGE ATLANTA POLICE

ATLANTA, Ga – Police are calling the disappearance of a 15-year-old Atlanta girl on Friday suspicious.

Khadayjah Hester was last seen around 1 pm on Jan. 27.

Hester is 5’6” tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hester has an unspecified mental health condition and is currently off her medications.

Police say Hester contacted her aunt on Friday and said she was at an unknown location.

