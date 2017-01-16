DNR finds body of child missing after boating incident

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in central Georgia have confirmed that the search for a 9-year-old child who was ejected into a lake during a boating accident Sunday morning is over.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed that they recovered the body of the child from Lake Jackson, located about 50 miles southeast of Atlanta. Officials said the child and an adult were in the boat near Turtle Cove when the accident happened.

The adult managed to swim to shore, but the child was not able to escape and ultimately did not survive.

Members of the DNR searched by air and on the water all day Sunday before continuing the underwater using special sonar and remote operated vehicles.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved. The child's body has been turned over to the coroner for a full autopsy.

