JASPER COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in central Georgia have confirmed that the search is over for a 9-year-old child who was ejected into a lake during a boating accident Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed that they recovered the body of Amelia Whitlock, age 9, of Jackson, GA, from Lake Jackson, located about 50 miles southeast of Atlanta. Officials said the child and an adult were in the boat near Turtle Cove when the accident happened.

The adult managed to swim to shore, but the child was not able to escape and ultimately did not survive.

Members of the DNR searched by air and on the water all day Sunday before continuing the underwater using special sonar and remote operated vehicles.

While authorities released the name of Whitlock, the adult's identity has still not been released. The child's body has been turned over to the coroner for a full autopsy.

The DNR Law Enforcement Critical Incident Reconstruction Team (CIRT) is conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident. That investigation is expected to take 6-8 weeks. A final report will be available upon completion of the investigation.

Whitlock was a third grade student of Rock Spring Elementary School in McDonough. On Tuesday, the school posted a statement from the principal calling the 9-year-old student's death a tragedy.

"Losing a student is never easy, and we must remember that there are multiple individuals who are affected by this tragedy," the statement reads. "Please keep everyone in your thoughts during this very difficult time. Our condolences go out to Amelia’s family."

Henry County School officials echoed those sentiments saying, "The loss of life is tragic no matter the circumstance, and the loss of a student hits a school community especially hard. Each of our schools are close-knit communities, and those in the Rock Spring Elementary area are grieving at this time."

School officials will also have counselors on hand to help any children who need it.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson at Nuthatch Beach in the Turtle Cove subdivision. Participants are asked to bring their own candles. Visit the Rock Spring Elementary School Facebook page for more details.

