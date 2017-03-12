DNR, Rockdale Fire search for missing boater

The search is on for a man who went missing while boating on a Rockdale County lake on Friday.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens along with members of Rockdale Fire and Rescue searched throughout the area on Saturday and Sunday after a man went missing in the area of Black Shoals Park. They've been scouring the lake using special side scan sonar and a remote operated vehicle. The DNR also sent out their helicopter to search by air on both days but, so far, they've found no signs of the missing man.

Officials said they have not released the name of the victim until next of kin is notified of his disappearance. However, they intend to continue the search until dark Sunday and again on Monday morning.

© 2017 WXIA-TV