JASPER COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in central Georgia are desperately searching after a 9-year-old child was ejected into a lake during a boating accident Sunday morning.

Officials said the adult in the boat managed to swim to shore but the child is still missing during a boating trip on Jackson Lake near Turtle Cove.

Throughout the day, members of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources searched by air and on the water.

Now the search is continuing underwater using special sonar and remote operated vehicles.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved but said that the search will continue throughout the night.

(© 2017 WXIA)