Does parasitic worm spit contain the key to healing?

Opisthorchis viverrini egg in stool under microscopic (Photo: someone25, This content is subject to copyright.)

Researchers claim a molecule found in the spit of a parasitic worm can bolster the healing process for diabetics, the elderly and smokers with lingering wounds.

A team of scientists from the Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine discovered the molecule granulin, found in the saliva of a parasitic liver fluke in Southeast Asia, can "supercharge" healing. They hope more testing will produce an advanced healing cream for patients.

The team came across the molecule and its power while attempting to create a vaccine for a liver cancer caused by the worm. The molecule, researchers said, is "one of a family of protein growth factors involved with cell proliferation."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people, cats and dogs can ingest the worms by eating undercooked fish. Most cases, the CDC said, don't show any symptoms, but an infection could lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain or constipation. The liver fluke often is found in Thailand and Laos.

The discovery pushed the team to pursue a way to recreate the molecule so it could be used for medical purposes. The team was able to pinpoint the part of the molecule that healed, allowing the molecule to be mass produced.

It is now being tested and researchers hope clinical trials are in the molecule's future.

"We're confident we have a very strong contender for what could one day be a cream that a diabetic could apply at home, avoiding a lengthy hospital stay and possible amputation," said James Cook University professor Alex Loukas. "A take-home cream would be a great step forward for those with chronic wounds, and it would also save our health system a great deal of money."

Follow Sean Rossman on Twitter: @SeanRossman

© 2017 USATODAY.COM