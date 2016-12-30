DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – A Douglas County man is outraged after he received a very unexpected note when he donated to a local non-profit organization.

Arthur McCoy said he left hundreds of dollars in goods for American Kidney Services, but got a nasty letter in return.

For more than two years, McCoy and his family said they’ve donated to American Kidney Services. The organization dispatches drivers to pick up the donated goods.

Earlier this week, McCoy prepared for another donation.

“I put out three boxes of clothing items – two smaller and one huge box -- and I was excited about the huge one because it had so much stuff in it,” he said.

But when McCoy came home, the smaller boxes were gone, but the larger one was still outside – and not as he’d left it.

“It was like they opened the box to possibly pick through some stuf, and the box was all torn and mangled,” McCoy said.

But more disturbing, McCoy said, was the handwritten note left on the tax receipt.

“The box is too heavy for one person to pick up. Be more considerate. Thanks :)"

“I thought I was doing the right thing by giving as much as I could,” McCoy said. “At first, I was very upset because I thought they were very ungrateful.”

But American Kidney Services board member Ed Zito said it never should have happened that way.

“It’s totally unacceptable. We value our donors so tremendously,” Zito said.

Zito said that the driver who left the note has since been fired.

“I appreciate the fact that [McCoy] brought it to our attention because who knows, maybe there were some other donors out there that were upset but just didn't call,” Zito said.

Zito said they typically only have one person per truck, but if an item is too heavy, they'll arrange for another pickup option.

McCoy said he spoke out so that it won’t happen to others, but that this experience won’t dampen his giving spirit. He said he's happy with the resolution and plans to keep donating in the future.