Don't Fall For This Netflix Scheme

There's hoax going around targeting netflix users with fake emails. Currently it’s circulating in London but we've seen these schemes before with Amazon – and thieves have no boundaries.



Dontwasteyourmoney.com explained how the scheme works. Schemers claims there’s a problem with the user’s account and it’s been deactivated. The fake email asks the person to click on a fake Netflix link and enter payment details.



If you do that, you’re giving schemers access to your bank account information.



The Guardian reported the email comes from an address supportnetflix@checkinformation.com

While this scheme is still in London, it doesn’t mean it won’t make its way here.

